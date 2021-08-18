Research Analysts Set Expectations for Indigo Books & Music Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$199.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of IDG stock opened at C$3.75 on Wednesday. Indigo Books & Music has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$5.25. The company has a market cap of C$102.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49,396.15.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

