Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

