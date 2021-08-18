Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $181.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.82. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $187.86.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.