Financial Advisory Service Inc. Invests $100,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 683,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.85.

