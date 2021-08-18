Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

