Financial Advisory Service Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $117.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $117.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

