Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.73

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BVRDF shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

