Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.13

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Safestore alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.