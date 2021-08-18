RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $535.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $542.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

