Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 30 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roku were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $331,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 376,076 shares of company stock worth $150,111,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $357.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.60 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

