Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CFO Joseph M. Chybowski Purchases 720 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CFO Joseph M. Chybowski acquired 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

