Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s 6th Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 254,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 103,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 170,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 122,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

