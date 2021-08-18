Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $105.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

