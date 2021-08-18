IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $108.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.