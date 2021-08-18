Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $241.62 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

