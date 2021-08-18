Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,415 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,046 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $3,049,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 45.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $324.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $335.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.45.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

