Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,031,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.