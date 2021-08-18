Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

WMT stock opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.