Financial Review: Doma (NYSE:DOMA) versus Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doma and Stewart Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A Stewart Information Services $2.29 billion 0.69 $154.90 million $6.35 9.34

Stewart Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Doma and Stewart Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stewart Information Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Doma currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Stewart Information Services has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than Stewart Information Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Stewart Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Stewart Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Stewart Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A N/A N/A Stewart Information Services 9.32% 24.12% 12.49%

Summary

Stewart Information Services beats Doma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment includes its parent holding company, centralized administrative services departments, and ancillary service operations. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

