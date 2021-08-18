Zacks: Analysts Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.11. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of ($2.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after buying an additional 2,287,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,212,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $187.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

