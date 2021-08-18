Analyzing Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -19.66% -11.34% -9.28% Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16%

Phreesia has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $148.68 million 21.87 -$27.29 million ($0.69) -93.29 Fiverr International $189.51 million 31.05 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -965.65

Fiverr International has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phreesia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Phreesia and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 1 11 0 2.92 Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $63.65, indicating a potential downside of 1.11%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $231.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.92%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Phreesia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Phreesia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

