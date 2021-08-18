WaykiChain (WICC) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $36.78 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00057049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.00852906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00048264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00100593 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WICCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.