HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.670-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.91.

HUBS stock opened at $648.18 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $260.79 and a 1 year high of $679.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -348.48 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $591.05.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

