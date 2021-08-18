HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HUYA stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46. HUYA has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HUYA stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 849.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HUYA were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

