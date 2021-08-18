Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,354,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.