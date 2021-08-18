Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,196 shares of company stock valued at $50,049,999. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $599.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $581.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

