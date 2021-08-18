Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.54 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.