McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 46.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.90. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.