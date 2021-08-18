Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 320 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in DexCom by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 245.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $510.24 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $527.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

