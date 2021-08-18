Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its position in Align Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 8,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $680.89 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.52 and a 12-month high of $714.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $637.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

