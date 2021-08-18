Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of IGD stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

