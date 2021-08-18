21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VNET. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.