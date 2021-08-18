Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Macy’s in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

