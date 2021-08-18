Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

RPD stock opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $57.73 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,237 shares of company stock worth $6,485,749 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

