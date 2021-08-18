Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment Boosted by Analyst (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

