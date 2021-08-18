Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.98.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

