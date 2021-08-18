Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.61. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$73.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$69.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.77. The company has a market cap of C$17.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

In other news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,198.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

