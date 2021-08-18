Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes $210,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

