Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,062 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.75. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

