Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,885,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 368,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

