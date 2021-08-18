Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,608,000 after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,800 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,934,000 after acquiring an additional 307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,562,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 315,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

