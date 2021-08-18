Moody’s Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moody’s to earn $12.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Moody’s stock opened at $381.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.18. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,674 shares of company stock worth $4,471,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

