$3.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the lowest is $2.75. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $3.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $17.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,996 shares of company stock worth $1,597,187 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $259.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

