Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%.

BLIN stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

