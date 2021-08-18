Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. Retail Opportunity Investments also posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

Several research firms have commented on ROIC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

