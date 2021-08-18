Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.64

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

APNHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

