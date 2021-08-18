Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 79.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

NASDAQ LRFC opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. The company has a market cap of $76.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.89. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

