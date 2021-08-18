National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PVG. National Bankshares upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.36.

Pretium Resources stock opened at C$12.44 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -67.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.84.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.