Rotork plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.35 (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ROR opened at GBX 339.39 ($4.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 30.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.26. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

