Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.35

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 36054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

