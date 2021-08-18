Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.35

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 36054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.
Kirin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.
